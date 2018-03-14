No injuries in Springdale train-tanker truck wreck

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No one was injured when a train struck a tanker truck Wednesday at a railroad crossing in Springdale.

Police Chief Derek Dayoub said the wreck occurred at about noon at the Colfax Street crossing.

Dayoub said the tanker was hauling a non-toxic resin to a nearby business but that none of the resin leaked.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation but Dayoub said the rail crossing warning lights at Colfax Street appeared to be working when the collision occurred.

Jonathan Glass, spokesman for Norfolk Southern Corp., said the train crew engaged the emergency brakes, but it often takes a mile or more for a train to come to a stop.

He confirmed there were no injuries among the train crew.

Glass said the train was traveling from Conway, Pa., to Allentown carrying mixed freight.

He said the train consisted of two locomotives and 61 railcars, of which 46 cars were loaded and were 15 empty. The train weighed 6,137 tons and was about seventh-tenths of a mile long.

Workers used a crane to clear the wreckage. Several nearby railroad crossings were closed for a time.

