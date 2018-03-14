Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

No injuries in Springdale train-tanker truck wreck

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Firefighters survey the damage to a tanker truck after it was struck by a train along Colfax Street in Springdale on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Firefighters survey the damage to a tanker truck after it was struck by a train along Colfax Street in Springdale on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Only the cab of a tractor-trailer is visible after it was struck by a train on Colfax Street in Springdale on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The tanker the truck was hauling is on the other side of the train.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Only the cab of a tractor-trailer is visible after it was struck by a train on Colfax Street in Springdale on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The tanker the truck was hauling is on the other side of the train.
Firefighters stand by the scene of an accident in Springdale, where a train struck a tanker truck at the Colfax Street crossing on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Firefighters stand by the scene of an accident in Springdale, where a train struck a tanker truck at the Colfax Street crossing on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Updated 13 minutes ago

No one was injured when a train struck a tanker truck Wednesday at a railroad crossing in Springdale.

Police Chief Derek Dayoub said the wreck occurred at about noon at the Colfax Street crossing.

Dayoub said the tanker was hauling a non-toxic resin to a nearby business but that none of the resin leaked.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation but Dayoub said the rail crossing warning lights at Colfax Street appeared to be working when the collision occurred.

Jonathan Glass, spokesman for Norfolk Southern Corp., said the train crew engaged the emergency brakes, but it often takes a mile or more for a train to come to a stop.

He confirmed there were no injuries among the train crew.

Glass said the train was traveling from Conway, Pa., to Allentown carrying mixed freight.

He said the train consisted of two locomotives and 61 railcars, of which 46 cars were loaded and were 15 empty. The train weighed 6,137 tons and was about seventh-tenths of a mile long.

Workers used a crane to clear the wreckage. Several nearby railroad crossings were closed for a time.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

