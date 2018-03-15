Ambulance services warn that money woes threaten their existence — and patient lives

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joe Johnson, manager of Shaler-Hampton EMS, doesn't sugarcoat what the consequences will be if the problems facing the state's struggling ambulance services aren't dealt with.

"The term we're looking at is dead patients," Johnson said during a forum on the state of emergency medical services at Citizens Hose in Harrison on Tuesday night.

It would be the consequence of ambulance companies succumbing to not only reimbursements that don't cover their costs, but also the challenges they face in getting and keeping paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

Representatives of 10 ambulance services attended the forum, along with liaisons for lawmakers.

"There has to be sweeping changes," said Chris O'Leath, assistant director of Freeport EMS. "There's a whole ton of things that need to change for the services to survive."

Jim Erb, director of Citizens Hose EMS, used an image of a crumbling bridge between a patient and a hospital to illustrate the problems facing ambulance companies.

"The services that we are providing are underfunded through the insurance companies and from the government agencies," he said. "Without any kind of additional funding, you're going to start seeing additional ambulance services not being able to succeed or thrive."

There were once up to around 150 ambulance services just in Allegheny County, said Steve McKinniss, administrator of McCandless-Franklin Park Ambulance Authority. There's now less than 40.

Fewer companies means a longer wait for an ambulance to arrive.

But an ambulance that gets there in 15 minutes can't help someone who stopped breathing that long ago, and had only four or five minutes, Johnson said.

Attracting and keeping paramedics and EMTs is difficult when requirements are high, pay is low, and the hours can be brutal.

Paramedics often work more than one job to make ends meet, O'Leath said.

"The folks you're depending on to save your life might be extremely fatigued," he said.

Lt. Chad Clark, an EMT with Eureka Fire Rescue, said the chances of slips and falls go up with the more tired they are.

"The people we have, we're not taking good care of at all," he said.

With a few more months training, instead of being a paramedic or EMT, a person can become a registered nurse, and earn $20,000 a year more, Erb said.

Those who are left are getting gray, Erb said.

"There's nobody to replace us," he said.

McKinniss said the biggest issue facing ambulance companies is the failure of reimbursements to keep up with the increase in costs.

"I'm 'upside down' every time I take a patient," O'Leath said.

Ambulance crews don't check for insurance when they pick up a patient, Johnson said.

"We may or may not get paid," he said. "If we do get paid, it's never the cost of providing the service. It's less."

While it varies from company to company, McKinniss said it costs his authority $571 to put an ambulance on the road. The Medicare reimbursement for basic life support is only $120.

McKinniss said his authority has been running at a deficit for the past few years.

Within five to 10 years, it will be broke.

Hampton EMS went out of business at the end of November; East Deer recently shut down its ambulance service.

"It's getting to a critical point," McKinniss said. "It's going to take something dire to make everybody realize the situation that it's in."

That dire situation might be for a company to fold, and for there to be no other nearby to replace it.

"That's a horrible way to look at things," he said.

A state Senate commission is looking into the issues facing both fire and emergency medical services in the state, said Nathan Silcox, a committee director with state Sen. Randy Vulakovich. Its report is due by Nov. 30.

"There's a whole lot to fixing this problem," O'Leath said. "The longer we allow insurance companies to dictate health care, the worse off we're going to be."

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.