Youngblood Paving gets contract to rebuild Fawn road

Fawn supervisors have awarded a contract to Youngblood Paving for the reconstruction of part of Donnellville Road.

Youngblood, of Wampum, will be paid $276,315 for the work.

The company's base price was higher than Tresco Paving, which had bid $262,945. But supervisors opted to include additional work for curb backfill, with which Youngblood's cost was lower than Tresco's, which became $278,050.

A total of nine companies bid on the project, which involves the reconstruction of Donnellville from Ridge Road to about 15 feet beyond the bridge at Saxonburg Road.

A Youngblood representative said their company had not yet received formal notification that it was awarded the contract, and could not say when the work would begin.

The road is expected to remain open during construction, but there could be short-term closures, township officials have said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.