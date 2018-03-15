TV drama '$1' to include scenes in Arnold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Arnold's public safety building is slotted for a supporting role in a new TV series.

City Council this week unanimously approved a location agreement with Eye Productions Inc. that will allow the production company to use the public safety building at 601 Drey St. for two days of filming near the end of April.

In return, the production company will pay the city $1,000.

“We're excited about this,” Mayor Karen Peconi said. “It's a show on CBS and it's called ‘$1.'”

Peconi described the show as a murder-mystery story.

The Internet Movie Database, or IMDB, gives this synopsis: “Set in a small rust-belt town in post-recession America, a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of strangers involved in a shocking multiple murder.”

The cast for the CBS All Access series includes John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Odom Jr. and Christopher Denham.

Lynch played Maurice “Mac” McDonald, one of the founders of McDonald's Restaurants, in the movie “The Founder” starring Michael Keaton, IMDB notes. He also played Clint Eastwood's barber pal in “Gran Torino,” a movie Eastwood starred in and also directed.

Odom was in the 2017 remake of “Murder On The Orient Express” as Dr. Arbuthnot and had the role of Winky in the World War II action drama “Red Tails”.

Denham had the role of Mark Lijek in “Argo,” a 2012 movie about the rescue of Americans caught in the Iranian hostage crisis, and had a role in the Leonardo DiCaprio film “Shutter Island” in which Lynch also appeared.

Peconi said the cast and crew also expect to film on city streets.

“I think this is going to be a nice event for our city,” Peconi said.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.