Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Valley News Dispatch

TV drama '$1' to include scenes in Arnold

Tom Yerace | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Arnold’s public safety building on Drey Street is is to be featured in a new TV series. Eye Productions Inc. will use the building for two days of filming near the end of April.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Arnold’s public safety building on Drey Street is is to be featured in a new TV series. Eye Productions Inc. will use the building for two days of filming near the end of April.

Updated 7 hours ago

Arnold's public safety building is slotted for a supporting role in a new TV series.

City Council this week unanimously approved a location agreement with Eye Productions Inc. that will allow the production company to use the public safety building at 601 Drey St. for two days of filming near the end of April.

In return, the production company will pay the city $1,000.

“We're excited about this,” Mayor Karen Peconi said. “It's a show on CBS and it's called ‘$1.'”

Peconi described the show as a murder-mystery story.

The Internet Movie Database, or IMDB, gives this synopsis: “Set in a small rust-belt town in post-recession America, a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of strangers involved in a shocking multiple murder.”

The cast for the CBS All Access series includes John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Odom Jr. and Christopher Denham.

Lynch played Maurice “Mac” McDonald, one of the founders of McDonald's Restaurants, in the movie “The Founder” starring Michael Keaton, IMDB notes. He also played Clint Eastwood's barber pal in “Gran Torino,” a movie Eastwood starred in and also directed.

Odom was in the 2017 remake of “Murder On The Orient Express” as Dr. Arbuthnot and had the role of Winky in the World War II action drama “Red Tails”.

Denham had the role of Mark Lijek in “Argo,” a 2012 movie about the rescue of Americans caught in the Iranian hostage crisis, and had a role in the Leonardo DiCaprio film “Shutter Island” in which Lynch also appeared.

Peconi said the cast and crew also expect to film on city streets.

“I think this is going to be a nice event for our city,” Peconi said.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me