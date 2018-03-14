Route 981 reopens in Mt. Pleasant after vehicle hits, brings down utility pole

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A portion of Route 981 in Mt. Pleasant that was closed after a crash has reopened.

The road was closed just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night after a vehicle hit a pole, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher.

The road was closed between Carpentertown Road and a nearby cemetery, in the area of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

There were no injuries.

The utility pole and wires were reported down on Route 981. It was unclear what type of wires they were, or if any carried electricity.

The vehicle involved had reportedly fled the scene, but was found nearby, a dispatcher said.

State police were handling the investigation.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer. Staff writer Jacob Tierney contributed.