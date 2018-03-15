South Butler teachers hit the picket line

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Teachers in the South Butler School District hit the picket lines Thursday morning to protest failed contract negotiations.

The 168-member union has been working without a new contract since 2014.

School district officials announced earlier this week that classes would be cancelled Thursday in anticipation of a strike. Negotiation sessions held every evening this week produced no results, according to officials from both the teachers' union and school district.

No date for the next negotiation session has been set.

How long the district's 2,400 students will be out of the classroom isn't known. By law, teachers must return to work in time to complete 180 instruction days by the end of June. How long the strike can last will be determined by the state Dept. of Education.

Both side say pay is the main sticking point, with teachers demanding full retroactive pay increases back to the end of their previous contract in 2014.

In the meantime, the district expects to finalize a new labor contract Friday evening with about 30 custodians represented by the SEIU, according to Thomas Breth, South Butler School District solicitor,

This will be the second custodial contract approved during the same time period that the teachers contract has been under negotiations, Breth said.

