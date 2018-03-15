Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

South Butler teachers want more pay. Here's what teachers make across the country.

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 1:15 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Teachers in the South Butler School District are striking in the hope of bringing a resolution to stalled contract negotiations.

Pay and healthcare are the primary points of contention, with educators seeking retroactive pay increases back to the end of their previous contract in 2014.

This strike follows a 9-day walkout by teachers across the state of West Virginia over pay concerns.

The Oklahoma Education Association, on March 8, demanded pay raises of $10,000 for all teachers in the state, saying they will strike statewide if their demands are not met by April 1.

Pittsburgh public schools narrowly avoided a teacher's strike at the end of February when 19 months of contract negotiations came to an end just days before teachers said they would walk out of their classrooms.

Across the country, districts and unions find themselves fighting to keep within budget constraints and meet the demands of educators who say their compensation isn't enough to justify the long hours they spend working both in and outside of the classroom.

State vs. State

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for a high school teacher in 2016 was $58,030.

However, the disparity in income for the job is wide and depends upon geography. The top 10 percent earners made more than $92,920 per year while the lowest paid 10 percent made less than $38,180 per year, according to the Bureau.

How much a teacher makes depends a great deal on where they live.

The median salary for a teacher in Pennsylvania, according to BLS, is $64,320. The top 10 percent of earners make more than $94,000 per year, the bottom 10 percent less than $42,000.

The states with the highest median paid teachers:

Alaska: $82,020

New York: $81,410

Connecticut: $76,260

New Jersey: $75,250

California: $74,940

The states with lowest median teacher pay:

Oklahoma: $42,460

Mississippi: $43,950

South Dakota: $44,210

North Carolina: $45,220

West Virginia: $45,240

For more information about teacher pay, check out this page.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

click me