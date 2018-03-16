Valley High School students send message: Be kind

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students at Valley Jr./Sr. High School in New Kensington want their peers to be kind to one another, and they spread that message earlier this week with a wall dedicated to those sentiments.

Seniors Mia Lewis, Alexis Waltz, Leslie Ackles, Braden Simpson, and Jamil Banks worked together to create "Valley High's Hallway of Kindness," which is made up of white posters decorated with neon-colored Post-It notes, a large "Power of Kindness" book crafted from a tall box, and a long, white daisy chain.

All depict acts of kindness that Valley students have said they have seen or done, and what they think kindness means.

"Our school has this togetherness, and we wanted to make sure the kids here felt like they weren't outcasts and they had someone to turn to," said Lewis, 18, of Arnold. "It says things like 'Smile at somebody' or 'Make a new friend.'

"Valley's together. We're a great school."

The hallway was created in connection with Wednesday's National School Walkout, held to honor the 17 victims of the mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla. and protest gun violence in schools.

The students started brainstorming ideas Monday.

Lewis came up with the posters, which were signed by students in various classes, Ackles decided on the chain, and Simpson made the book. Waltz was responsible for the announcements associated with the school's walkout event, and Banks handed out slips of paper that made up the chain.

"One idea led to another idea, and then here's some of her words and this idea," said teacher Rachael Link, who assisted the students. "It was pretty cool to watch that happen."

Students weren't allowed to go outside during the walkout for safety reasons. They instead stood in the halls for 17 minutes and listened to band members play taps.

"I think everybody handled it in a nice way," said Ackles, 18, of New Kensington. "There were people who sat out and didn't participate, and that's OK. I think it turned out very well."

Waltz, 18, of New Kensington, liked Valley's rendition of the walkout because she thought it was "different than what other schools did.

"That was something that we just kind of wanted to do for our school," Waltz said. "It kind of just happened to fall on the same day. It wasn't as much about the movement as focusing on kindness within our school."

The students said their peers have been continuously signing the kindness book and the posters. One student drew a picture of two animal friends talking about their friendship.

Some of the submissions including respecting other peoples' lives, feelings and opinions, showing positive vibes and treat everyone like they matter — because they do.

One even involved school meals.

"The lunch lady (gives) me extra food because every morning I say, 'Good morning,'" one Post-It says.

Link, an 11th-grade English teacher, said she is proud of the students and is glad they're the voices of the future. The wall is outside her classroom, so she sees students interacting with it every day.

"I swear you can see the kindness coming off of them," she said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.