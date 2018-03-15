Volunteers sought for second Harrison Earth Day road cleanup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Volunteers are being sought for Harrison's second township-wide road cleanup in observance of Earth Day.

This year's cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 21. Seven roads are slated to be cleaned of garbage, junk and debris over two hours.

Anyone wanting to help can just show up at Heights Town Square at noon that day, said Ken Crisafio, chairman of the Harrison Township Earth Day Committee.

For the first event last year, 75 volunteers filled 160 bags and two dumpsters with trash collected over five miles of roads, Crisafio said. They also picked up 120 tires and three televisions.

Crisafio said he's hoping to get at least as many volunteers as last year, if not more.

“There are people out there who do care enough to go out and pick the trash up to make sure the township is as nice as it can be for all of us,” he said.

PennDOT will provide all the supplies, such as bags and gloves. The first 100 will get T-shirts.

Volunteers won't need to bring anything of their own, except for comfortable shoes, Crisafio said.

“They just need to come out,” he said.

Since last year's cleanup, the township has changed its garbage hauler and now provides unlimited pickup, which Crisafio said they're hoping will reduce the amount of garbage found along township roads.

With the previous three-bag limit, “It was very difficult to get rid of anything that didn't fit in the bag,” Crisafio said.

Building materials were a particular problem.

“We're hoping with the new policy in place, that's not going to be an issue,” Crisafio said.

But with a new Sheetz, Burger King and Taco Bell in Harrison, Crisafio said they're seeing more fast food garbage along township roads.

“Unfortunately it appears the customers of those places, some of them feel very comfortable throwing trash out the window,” he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.