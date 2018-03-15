Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Trash fire spreads, destroys Bell Township garage

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 6:06 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

A large garage in Bell Township was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon.

Assistant fire Chief Rick Doverspike same a homeowner at 1094 Lantz Road told them he was burning trash near the five-bay garage, and wind blew flames toward the structure.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m.

The garage, a pole building, was fully engulfed and “pretty much on the ground” when firefighters arrived, Doverspike said. They were at the scene for about 40 minutes.

In addition to Bell, firefighters from Washington Township, Saltsburg, Tunnelton and Upper Burrell were among those responding. Doverspike said tankers were used for water, because there are no hydrants in that area.

Doverspike said they had no issues fighting the fire. Nobody was hurt.

He said the garage, which had four tractors inside of it, was a total loss.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

