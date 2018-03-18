Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Knead Community Cafe co-owner honored for his pay-what-you-can concept

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Sunday, March 18, 2018, 7:33 p.m.
Cindy Sakala displays some of her jellies during a craft and vendor show on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the Knead Community Cafe in New Kensington.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Cindy Sakala displays some of her jellies during a craft and vendor show on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the Knead Community Cafe in New Kensington.

Kevin Bode, one half of the couple that owns New Kensington's pay-what-you-can restaurant, Knead Community Café, is being honored by his employer with a grant of $25,000.

In a press release, Northwestern Mutual spokesperson Ru Wong said that Bode was selected for Most Exceptional Community Service award because of his commitment to community service and the mission of his cafe.

Bode has been a financial and retirement planner with Northwestern for 30 years.

Wong praised the work of Bode's cafe and its dedication to helping those in need.

“Knead Community Café seeks to create a supportive dining environment where all are welcome. The pay-what-you-can model provides community members access to delicious and nutritious meals regardless of means,” Wong said.

Wong said that every year, Northwestern Mutual honors 16 financial professionals for their volunteer service with grants to benefit a local nonprofit of their choice.

Four of those selected — Bode among them — are given the Most Exceptional designation. Bode is thankful for the honor.

“To learn that the company I've worked for for 30 years is honoring me — it's very humbling,” Bode said. “This is better than any sales award I could have gotten.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

