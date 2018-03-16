Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Harmar drops Earth Day event, sets later cleanups

Tom Yerace | Friday, March 16, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
The Harmar Township municipal building.
Harmar won't be among local communities observing Earth Day on April 22, although the township has scheduled cleanup events later this spring.

Supervisors on Thursday voted 4-0, with Lee Biermeyer absent, to discontinue the township's participation in Earth Day after years of being involved.

The reason, according to Supervisor Bob Seibert, is a lack of public participation.

Seibert, who suggested the action, said, “I think it's pretty well worn out with the public.”

He said that while township firefighters and workers show up to help, few residents do.

“You only have three or four people show up to clean up the township,” Seibert said. “We don't need to go through a pretend cleanup day that isn't working.”

Supervisor Harry Lenhart said in order for Earth Day to be a success, groups and service clubs such as the Rotary Club and Boy Scouts need to be on board to help spur public participation.

Seibert said the event could be reinstated next year if the public renews interest in the township participating.

Meanwhile, the township's usual Spring Cleanup will be held over four Fridays: May 4, 11 and 18 and June 1.

A truck will travel through the various township neighborhoods on those days to pick up large items such as appliances, hot water tanks, furniture, bed springs and mattresses.

Items such as tires, swimming pools, bath tubs, computer monitors and TVs will not be picked up.

There are certain restrictions regarding pick-up items, and residents should check the township website at harmartownship-pa.gov for details.

Residents are advised to not miss the day their neighborhood is scheduled for pickups, as the truck will visit each neighborhood only one day.

The schedule will be posted in the township newsletter and on the township website. For more details, contact the township office at 724-274-4550.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

