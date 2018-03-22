CEO sees bright future for Allegheny Valley Hospital, soon to get $30 million investment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Other AHN facilities that offer physical and/or occupational therapy include locations in Gibsonia, Monroeville and two Pittsburgh locations: Bloomfield and Allegheny Center.

Both offer the same services as AVH, plus DEXA scanning.

Here's a closer look at other services offered at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison and at its satellite facilities:

Despite challenges, the president of Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison says it is well-prepared to deal with increased competition and demands from insurers as it heads into the future.

President and CEO Bill Englert said one of the hospital's strengths is its relationship with insurer Highmark Inc., which he said is investing close to $30 million into the Natrona Heights-based facility this year.

“I've been around a long time, and the leadership is headed in the right direction,” he said during a meeting with the Valley News Dispatch's editorial board regarding the state of health care Thursday. “It's rewarding to see the direction you're going, and Highmark has really worked to fund us very well.”

Highmark's financial investments into AVH this year include:

• $16 million (to be used at the hospital's discretion).

• $8 million for electronic medical records.

• $4 million for a linear accelerator.

• $1.5 million for the hospital's telephone system.

“That's a big chunk of change,” Englert said.

Englert said health care has changed significantly since he started at the hospital 37 years ago. Back then, patient services weren't as multi-disciplinary and connected as they are now.

“Everything was separate, everybody had a fee,” he said.

Englert said performance and quality outcome data are changing the way insurance companies and employers work with hospitals.

Employers use the data to determine whether to send an employee to a certain hospital, and insurers use it to determine if a hospital deserves money for patient care.

Some of the things they look for are how often a patient is readmitted, how many times they fall and whether they suffered from blood clots.

AVH has been working to quell high rates of readmittance with its Community Care Network, a group made up of medical professionals that work with patients who may not necessarily be doing what they need to recover, Englert said. The team makes home visits and phone calls to keep tabs on them.

“None of that service is reimbursable at all — I can't bill for any of it, but I'm keeping these people healthy and in their home,” Englert said.

Englert said he isn't concerned about the possible competition the hospital may receive from UPMC, which already has facilities in Harrison and is eyeing Natrona Heights and other areas near the Alle-Kiski Valley for a large-scale medical mall.

He said his focus is on local people and employers, and how AVH can work with them to let them know what type of care they could be receiving there.

“That's sort of where our focus is now — in creating this new model of care to improve the access for patients, make it understandable for them, get them involved in their care, and make it the least expensive as possible for that member,” Englert said. “You're always looking out of the corner of your eye at competition, but it's not something that's at the top of the radar.”

Englert said Allegheny Health Network works to make sure people have close access to services in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

“I don't think someone should drive from Vandergrift to (Harrison) to get an X-ray, so I put a lab out in Vandergrift,” Englert said.

The hospital has 190 licensed beds and 900 employees. Of those employees there are 310 doctors and 275 nurses.

About 85 percent are from the Alle-Kiski Valley, he said.

Although Allegheny Health Network recently unveiled plans for an $80 million Cancer Institute Academic Center at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Englert said AVH has a cancer center and patients will continue to get treated there.

“There's a lot of research (that's) going to happen there, but really the model is ... to put the cancer centers out into the community,” Englert said. “It's not a centric model; it's actually just the opposite.

“That's the hub of research and protocol development and things like that, but that is nothing more than to export that into the community settings.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.