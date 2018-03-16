Pirates will honor slain New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw on April 7

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have declared their April 7 game the “Brian Shaw Memorial Game” in honor of the New Kensington police officer killed in the line of duty on Nov. 17.

“Prior to the start of the game, the Pirates will honor the memory of New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw, who gave the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our community and its citizens.

Officer Shaw's family will be on the field for a special pregame memorial and his brother, Steffan, will toss out the honorary first pitch,” the team posted on its website.

Additionally, proceeds from the evening's 50/50 raffle will be donated to the Brian Shaw Memorial Fund.

The Saturday game against the Cincinnati Reds starts at 7:05 p.m.

Shaw was killed by a man fleeing from a traffic stop who fired at him while he was pursuing the suspect on foot.

Suspected is Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, of Harrison, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He is next scheduled to appear in court March 21 for a status conference.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.