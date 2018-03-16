Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Pirates will honor slain New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw on April 7

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, March 16, 2018, 6:51 p.m.
New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw looks at 3-year-old Nolan Nealer's new toy handcuffs. Shaw was fatally shot after a traffic stop in November.
Facebook
New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw looks at 3-year-old Nolan Nealer's new toy handcuffs. Shaw was fatally shot after a traffic stop in November.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates have declared their April 7 game the “Brian Shaw Memorial Game” in honor of the New Kensington police officer killed in the line of duty on Nov. 17.

“Prior to the start of the game, the Pirates will honor the memory of New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw, who gave the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our community and its citizens.

Officer Shaw's family will be on the field for a special pregame memorial and his brother, Steffan, will toss out the honorary first pitch,” the team posted on its website.

Additionally, proceeds from the evening's 50/50 raffle will be donated to the Brian Shaw Memorial Fund.

The Saturday game against the Cincinnati Reds starts at 7:05 p.m.

Shaw was killed by a man fleeing from a traffic stop who fired at him while he was pursuing the suspect on foot.

Suspected is Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, of Harrison, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He is next scheduled to appear in court March 21 for a status conference.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me