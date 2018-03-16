Volunteers sought for Tarentum Friendship Garden's spring cleanup, planting day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To volunteer: Call First United Presbyterian Church at 724-224-2550, or visit the garden's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TarentumFriendshipGarden /

Where: Near Dreshar Stadium, on East First Avenue at Bridge Street, Tarentum

The Tarentum Friendship Garden is about to enter its fourth season, and some helping hands are needed to get it ready.

Volunteers are being sought for the spring cleanup and planting day, scheduled for the morning of April 14.

The core team of people behind the garden consists of just about six people, said the Rev. Phil Beck, of First United Presbyterian Church and one of the garden's founders.

“We're always looking for volunteers in the community,” he said. “It is a community garden.”

The garden is located on the Brackenridge side of Dreshar Stadium, across from Dalton's Edge and at intersection of East First Avenue and Bridge Street.

The group leases the land from the borough for $1 a year.

The idea behind the garden is that anyone can take whatever they'd like from the garden. There are now close to 30 raised beds on the plot.

Those who take from the garden are asked to help on the planting days or at other times, but Beck said it's not necessary.

“We wanted to get fresh produce to people in Tarentum,” Beck said. “Tarentum is a bit of a food desert. There's no grocery store, there's no fresh food.

“Most of our food is organic,” he said. “There is no pesticides. We don't use any on the vegetables and fruit at all.”

There's going to be a few new things at the garden this year. The first are a trio of compost bins from Grow Pittsburgh, which are expected to arrive on March 22, Beck said.

With the bins, the garden will be able to produce soil from its own plant waste, rather than it being dumped over the hillside.

“It will end up being dirt after about six months,” Beck said.

Several donated pear trees will be planted this spring. Beck said they're also working with a Boy Scout, who will put several benches in the garden for his Eagle project.

“We are going to be upgrading our irrigation system that we have,” Beck said.

A “little pantry” of dry goods such as beans and pasta will be placed at the garden this year, Beck said. “People can take some food or give some food,” he said.

For the planting day, in addition to cleaning up the garden, spring vegetables will be planted, including sugar snap peas, lettuce, spinach and radishes.

The summer vegetables — such as tomatoes and peppers — go in on the summer planting day, scheduled for May 19.

Beck suggested those interested in helping bring their own gloves, and, if they have them, their own garden tools.

“We have some, but we don't have tons,” he said.

Beck said he has been “pleasantly surprised” with how well the garden has worked out.

“Folks have been very respectful of other people, to the point where they don't take enough,” he said. “Please, take some more cherry tomatoes next time, we had so many.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.