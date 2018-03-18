Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Parks Township business owner accused of indecent assault

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 18, 2018, 7:30 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Parks Township man is accused of indecent assault and related offenses involving three teenagers and an adult woman in separate incidents in a North Vandergrift home where he was living and at his business.

John W. “Jake” Roach, 57, of First Street, is accused of inappropriately touching two teenage girls and a boy and inappropriately touching himself in front of one of the girls and the boy.

He also is accused of sending inappropriate photos of himself to a 28-year-old woman.

Police allege the incidents happened in January inside a First Street residence and Planet Goodness, a store that Parks police said Roach owns.

Roach is accused of multiple counts of indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and open lewdness.

Police said Roach was arraigned last week by District Judge James Andring and sent to the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $65,000 combined bond pending a preliminary hearing. According to a jail official, he was not in the jail Sunday.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

