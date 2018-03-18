Roving patrols arrest two in North Hills Saturday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than 60 vehicles were pulled over during a weekend roving drunken driving patrol in part of the North Hills.

The patrols happened Saturday night in Ross, McCandless, Pine and Marshal townships by the North Hills DUI Task Force coordinated by West Deer police.

One driver was charged with drunken driving and another for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs.

Also, one person was arrested for resisting arrest, one was arrested for having drug paraphernalia and police issued citations for 18 motor vehicle code infractions.

Details were not available Sunday.

This is the 18th year for the North Hills task force.

So far, 212 checkpoints or roving patrols have been held with 915 arrests made for drunken driving or driving under the influence of drugs, according to West Deer Officer Brian Dobson, who is DUI project coordinator along with West Deer Chief Jon Lape.

The task force has officers from West Deer, Etna, Indiana, Northern Regional, O'Hara, Ross, Shaler, West View, McCandless and Millvale.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.