Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Burrell graduate to dance professional jazz piece during annual concert at Pitt

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, March 19, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Richelle DeBlasio, middle, dances to the jazz piece 'Crazy Rhythm' during the Pitt Dance Ensemble's winter concert: 'Frosty Footsteps.' She will be dancing the same piece this weekend during the ensemble's “Spring in Your Step” concert.
Colin Clement
Richelle DeBlasio, middle, dances to the jazz piece 'Crazy Rhythm' during the Pitt Dance Ensemble's winter concert: 'Frosty Footsteps.' She will be dancing the same piece this weekend during the ensemble's “Spring in Your Step” concert.

Updated 16 hours ago

A Burrell High School graduate and former high school dance team captain will show off her dance moves at the upcoming “Spring In Your Step” concert at the University of Pittsburgh.

Richelle DeBlasio, 20, of Oakland, will dance the professionally choreographed, colloborative jazz piece “Crazy Rhythm” during the concert, which will take place Friday and Saturday.

“It's a really fun piece,” said DeBlasio, who has been practicing the piece since September. “It's meant to celebrate friendships and being together with the people that you love. It's very energetic and it's very celebratory. You can see that in the choreography, but also, as I dance it feels very celebratory and very high energy.”

“Spring in Your Step” is the annual formal dance concert produced by the University of Pittsburgh Dance Ensemble, which peforms ballet, tap, jazz and modern dance choreography by students and guests. This year's show also will include liturgical dance.

DeBlasio, a biological sciences major, has performed with the ensemble for three years and takes classes as a dance minor at the university. She is a graduate of Tony's Dance Studio in Lower Burrell, and was captain of the Burrell High School Dance Team and co-captain of the Burrell High School Drama Club dance troupe.

“Crazy Rhythm” was choreographed by Jessica Marino, one of DeBlasio's professors, DeBlasio said. She will be dancing with seven other people.

“I'm with a group of people for this, specifically,” DeBlasio said. “We have little sections where we break out and do duets, but it's pretty much a collaborative piece.”

The concert will take place Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Stephen Foster Memorial Theater. Tickets sold at the door are $12 for the general public and $6 for students. Parking is available at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial parking lot.

For more information on the PDE visit: pittdanceensemble.com.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me