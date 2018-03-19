Leechburg Road in New Kensington reopens following 3-vehicle crash, fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A medical emergency may have caused a three-car crash that set one of the vehicles on fire today in New Kensington.

New Kensington Assistant Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said that shortly after 10 a.m., his crews were dispatched to answer a report of a collision and vehicle fire near the intersection of Craigdell and Leechburg roads, close to the Lower Burrell border.

Here is video from the scene:

That section of the road was closed from just after 10 a.m. until just before 2 p.m.

Saliba said that by the time fire crews arrived, witnesses had already pulled an unidentified man from his car and were performing CPR while his car was engulfed in flames just yards away.

That man, who appears to have suffered medical emergency while driving, was taken by ambulance to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison, Saliba said. His condition is unknown.

Drivers of the other two cars involved were not injured, Saliba said, and the car fire was quickly brought under control.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and state police accident reconstruction teams were working to make sense of things.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger. Staff writer Madasyn Czebiniak contributed.