Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Some Kiski Valley towns could get sewage rate hikes and decreases

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 11:09 p.m.
Plant operator Jeremy McDivitt hoses down a tank as plant manager Dennis Duryea looks on at the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Plant operator Jeremy McDivitt hoses down a tank as plant manager Dennis Duryea looks on at the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Inside the Headworks Building at the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority photographed on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Inside the Headworks Building at the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority photographed on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
The Headworks Building at the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority photographed on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The Headworks Building at the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority photographed on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
The ultraviolet disinfection system at the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority photographed on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The ultraviolet disinfection system at the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority photographed on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Plant operator Jeremy McDivitt hoses down a tank at the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Plant operator Jeremy McDivitt hoses down a tank at the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Inside the Headworks Building at the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority photographed on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Inside the Headworks Building at the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority photographed on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Sequencing batch reactors at Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority photographed on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sequencing batch reactors at Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority photographed on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

The Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority is calling for a rate hike in eight of the 13 municipalities it serves.

Hyde Park customers could face the biggest increase, at more than $18 a month. But debt service rates may drop in five communities in the authority's territory.

Authority officials say the increase is needed to pay off debt stemming from a $36 million sewage plant expansion and other, smaller projects.

Over the next several weeks, the authority's board — with one representative from each of the 13 towns — will debate whether to assess each community a different rate increase or create a flat, uniform rate.

The board will meet tonight to discuss the matter in a process that is expected to take about two months.

The rate change has been in the works because many of the member municipalities have updated their sewage systems and because the plant was expanded in 2016.

Debt service and water consumption, at a rate of $3.75 per 1,000 gallons, determine total bills for the authority's nearly 15,000 customers.

The authority changed individual community rates in 2010, based on each town's excess wastewater flow.

After the municipal system updates, the authority tested the sewage flows from each community again and proposed new rates.

Winners and losers

There are winners and losers: Hyde Park, at $18.21 a month, and West Leechburg, at $9.46, would bear the heftiest hikes.

Leechburg customers would pay almost $8 a month less, however, and Vandergrift's rate would drop by $5.16.

While the authority provided a breakdown of the possible rates changes in monthly terms, customers are actually billed quarterly.

The increase in Hyde Park would be significant for residents there, said John Smail, a borough councilman who is on the sewage authority board.

“I'm a recent retiree and there are other retirees here, and the proposed rate would cause a hardship for the people,” he said.

Hyde Park was socked with the highest proposed rate hike because of increased sewage flow from the borough that has to be processed at the Allegheny Township plant.

The increased flow is a big problem, and a mystery:

The borough completed a sewer separation project in 2011. Officials theorize that stormwater somehow is entering the system, causing extra water to flow to the sewage authority plant.

Smail said he didn't want to comment further until he consults with the borough's solicitor.

Hikes disputed in the past

The last time the authority raised individual rates based on communities' flow to the authority and the Kiski River, two communities filed a lawsuit.

In 2010, rates went up for communities where flow rates were high, and that were outfitted with old, combined stormwater and sanitary sewage systems.

Leechburg and Vandergrift were hit with rate increases of 56 percent and 49 percent, respectively.

They filed a lawsuit, claiming the town-by-town increases violated the authority's agreement with its 13 municipalities.

In 2012, a Westmoreland County judge ruled that the authority was within its right to charge higher rates for excess sewage flow in communities that hadn't separated their sanitary sewage and stormwater systems.

Like many areas served by old sewage systems, Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority communities were under a state Department of Environmental Protection consent decree to limit sewage overflows from its treatment plant to the Kiski River.

Before the updated systems, the authority's communities had 37 combined sewer overflow discharge points along the Kiski River.

Now there are only two, according to Dennis Duryea, authority manager.

Under the DEP agreement, the authority was required to collect and treat 85 percent of the sewage water; the authority now is able to process 89 percent of that water, according to Duryea.

The authority board, with each community representative able to cast one vote, will debate the rate changes for at least the next month, he said.

There is no deadline for a decision, Duryea added.

After the board reaches an agreement, the rates could be raised in as little as two months.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me