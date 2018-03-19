South Butler classes must resume by April 3, state says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Officials said the district will continue to notify the community of developments via the website, releases to the media and its Facebook page.

South Butler School District has included its most recent offer and previous developments on its website, southbutler.org .

Teachers in South Butler School District must return to their classrooms by April 3, the state Department of Education said Monday.

“Last week, the Department of Education was notified of the strike in South Butler School District,” DOE spokeswoman Nicole Reigelman said. “In order for the district to offer 180 days of instruction by June 15, the strike cannot go beyond March 29, and classes must resume on April 3.”

Brooke Witt, labor relations consultant for the teachers union, said no additional negotiating sessions had been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.

The 168-member teachers union began picketing Thursday after more than four years of failed contract negotiations with the district.

Witt said the teachers also picketed Monday and plan to picket Friday.

They are planning a rally for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the same day as a scheduled school board meeting.

“We are returning when we expected to,” Witt said of the strike timeframe.

The district posted a notice to its website letting people know school will not be in session until further notice because of the strike.

It indicated previously that it continues to provide transportation for students enrolled in nonpublic schools, special education outside the district, vocational school and alternative programs.

All athletic and other district events are being held as scheduled.

The teachers' contract expired June 30, 2014. Negotiations have been ongoing since January 2014.

The two parties are divided on issues such as the length of the contract, wages and health care coverage. Pay and health insurance costs are the primary points of contention.

This is the district's fifth teachers' strike in the past 40 years.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.