Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

South Butler classes must resume by April 3, state says

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, March 19, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
Striking South Butler School District teachers walk past Knoch High School on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune-Review
Striking South Butler School District teachers walk past Knoch High School on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

Teachers in South Butler School District must return to their classrooms by April 3, the state Department of Education said Monday.

“Last week, the Department of Education was notified of the strike in South Butler School District,” DOE spokeswoman Nicole Reigelman said. “In order for the district to offer 180 days of instruction by June 15, the strike cannot go beyond March 29, and classes must resume on April 3.”

Brooke Witt, labor relations consultant for the teachers union, said no additional negotiating sessions had been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.

The 168-member teachers union began picketing Thursday after more than four years of failed contract negotiations with the district.

Witt said the teachers also picketed Monday and plan to picket Friday.

They are planning a rally for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the same day as a scheduled school board meeting.

“We are returning when we expected to,” Witt said of the strike timeframe.

The district posted a notice to its website letting people know school will not be in session until further notice because of the strike.

It indicated previously that it continues to provide transportation for students enrolled in nonpublic schools, special education outside the district, vocational school and alternative programs.

All athletic and other district events are being held as scheduled.

The teachers' contract expired June 30, 2014. Negotiations have been ongoing since January 2014.

The two parties are divided on issues such as the length of the contract, wages and health care coverage. Pay and health insurance costs are the primary points of contention.

This is the district's fifth teachers' strike in the past 40 years.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me