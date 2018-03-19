Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

CEO of service-disabled veteran-owned firm in Monroeville named best in Pa.

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, March 19, 2018, 1:22 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

The federal Small Business Administration on Monday named William A. Campbell, CEO of a firm in Monroeville, as the top small business person of the year for Pennsylvania.

The firm, Water Treatment Services Inc., is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business.

The company has been in business for more than 10 years and provides customized chemical delivery programs to protect the world's water supply.

WTS analyzes and provides recommendations for the most economical programs possible.

The business is an industry-leading supplier of custom-blended chemicals and chemical feeding equipment.

It also provides consultation services for state and federal environmental permit requirements as well as staffing services for various industrial facilities, including the operation and maintenance of wastewater treatment facilities and cooling towers.

The company has worked with many large firms, including NRG Energy Inc. and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. WTS has had many local successes in and around the Pittsburgh area since its inception, including working with the Homer City Generation Station and the Cheswick Power Plant.

WTS received its first federal contract in September 2015 from the Wilmington, Del., VA Medical Center. It has since been awarded multiple federal contracts from the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Coast Guard, the Navy, and the Department of Commerce.

As of this month, Water Treatment Services' federal government sales have totaled more than $1.56 million since joining the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission's government procurement assistance program in 2014, and the staff has grown from three to 15 employees during that time.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

