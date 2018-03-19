Route 28 ramp at Tarentum might close this weekend — weather permitting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Exit 14 southbound ramp to Route 28 at Tarentum could close for construction this weekend.

Or not.

As of this afternoon, flashing signs indicate the ramp will close Friday, but that closure could be delayed due to impending weather conditions, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said.

"They had the signs up for last weekend, as well, and cancelled the work," Cowan said. "It's supposed to snow this weekend. They're going to do concrete work, which doesn't mix with snow.

"My guess is they probably will postpone that, but I won't know that until at least (Tuesday) afternoon at the earliest."

The forecast for the weekend includes the potential for snow, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Rich Redmond.

"The snow from the first storm should be over by Wednesday, with dry weather for Thursday and Friday," Redmond said. "We may see another storm come through over the weekend, but it looks like the next system may not get here until Sunday and may miss us to the south."

The ramp closure is part of a 7-mile construction project taking place along the expressway from the Butler County line south to near the Creighton southbound on-ramp at Exit 13 in East Deer.

It requires northbound and southbound lane restrictions, as well as six northbound weekend closures and six southbound weekend closures.

The work will close the Exit 14 southbound ramp for a weekend, Cowan said.

Single-lane restrictions also will occur in both directions from Route 366 (Bull Creek Road) to the southern end of the project in East Deer.

Cowan said the uncertainty regarding the exit closure can be frustrating for motorists, but this sort of thing happens frequently at this time of the year.

He said it could continue to happen until the weather "breaks for good."

"We require the contractors to put the information up, but because we're getting snow and cold (temperatures), they can't actually go out and do the work in those conditions, so they end up postponing," he said.

The project began Feb. 21 and is estimated to be completed Dec. 20.

An average of 50,000 vehicles travel Route 28 daily in East Deer and at the Butler County line average 21,000.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib. Staff writer Matthew Medsger contributed to this report.