Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Route 28 ramp at Tarentum might close this weekend — weather permitting

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, March 19, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
Construction signs alerting motorist that the Tarentum ramps to Route 28 will be under construction March 23, 2018 at 8 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Construction signs alerting motorist that the Tarentum ramps to Route 28 will be under construction March 23, 2018 at 8 p.m.
A section of Route 28 will undergo major construction this year.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A section of Route 28 will undergo major construction this year.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Exit 14 southbound ramp to Route 28 at Tarentum could close for construction this weekend.

Or not.

As of this afternoon, flashing signs indicate the ramp will close Friday, but that closure could be delayed due to impending weather conditions, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said.

"They had the signs up for last weekend, as well, and cancelled the work," Cowan said. "It's supposed to snow this weekend. They're going to do concrete work, which doesn't mix with snow.

"My guess is they probably will postpone that, but I won't know that until at least (Tuesday) afternoon at the earliest."

The forecast for the weekend includes the potential for snow, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Rich Redmond.

"The snow from the first storm should be over by Wednesday, with dry weather for Thursday and Friday," Redmond said. "We may see another storm come through over the weekend, but it looks like the next system may not get here until Sunday and may miss us to the south."

The ramp closure is part of a 7-mile construction project taking place along the expressway from the Butler County line south to near the Creighton southbound on-ramp at Exit 13 in East Deer.

It requires northbound and southbound lane restrictions, as well as six northbound weekend closures and six southbound weekend closures.

The work will close the Exit 14 southbound ramp for a weekend, Cowan said.

Single-lane restrictions also will occur in both directions from Route 366 (Bull Creek Road) to the southern end of the project in East Deer.

Cowan said the uncertainty regarding the exit closure can be frustrating for motorists, but this sort of thing happens frequently at this time of the year.

He said it could continue to happen until the weather "breaks for good."

"We require the contractors to put the information up, but because we're getting snow and cold (temperatures), they can't actually go out and do the work in those conditions, so they end up postponing," he said.

The project began Feb. 21 and is estimated to be completed Dec. 20.

An average of 50,000 vehicles travel Route 28 daily in East Deer and at the Butler County line average 21,000.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib. Staff writer Matthew Medsger contributed to this report.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me