Valley News Dispatch

Faulty Leechburg Bridge lights could be back on within weeks

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
The Leechburg Bridge, shown Friday, March 9, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The Leechburg Bridge, shown Friday, March 9, 2018.

PennDOT has agreed to repair the lights on the Leechburg Bridge, but says such future maintenance will be Leechburg Borough's responsibility.

PennDOT has hired an electrical contractor to repair the bridge's lights, but the fix won't happen overnight.

Officials said it could take several weeks before the lights will be back on the bridge that serves as a gateway into Leechburg and Armstrong County from Allegheny Township.

Rob Dean, PennDOT's District 12 assistant district executive for maintenance, said the state agency is waiting for the contractor to determine the outage's cause.

“The contractor was prepared to be there (today). But with the storm coming, it might be the week after,” Dean said.

District 12 Executive Joe Szczur said the PennDOT agreed to repair the lights as a one-time arrangement.

“It will be up to Leechburg Borough to do the next light repairs,” Szczur said. “That's how lighting on most bridges is handled across the state.”

“We'll have to see,” Leechburg Mayor Wayne Dobos said Tuesday. “Half of the bridge is in Allegheny Township and half in Leechburg. We'll have to talk.”

About 12,000 motorists use the span each day, PennDOT spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said.

State Rep. Joe Petrarca, D-Washington Township, said he encouraged PennDOT to step up to repair the bridge lights and he was pleased they did.

“How long it takes to get the lights done depends on the cause of the outage,” he said.Petrarca said Leechburg officials and constituents asked him to help after PennDOT and West Penn Power, which supplies electricity to the bridge, disagreed about who should fix the lights.

“PennDOT told me they were stepping forward,” Petrarca said. “It's very dark and not safe” on the bridge at night.

Dobos said the bridge lights are important.“It is dark there and some people walk across the bridge,” the mayor said. “It also is an aesthetic thing, welcoming people to Leechburg at night.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

