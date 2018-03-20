Suspect in custody after shots fired in New Kensington Monday night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sometime around 11 p.m. Monday, shots rang out in New Kensington.

No one was injured, but police said reports of gunfire sent them to the Parnassus section of the city to investigate.

When they arrived, they found an unidentified woman who told them Raymond Nelson, 55, had fired the shots, that he was inside a Fourth Street home and he had several guns.

New Kensington Detective Sam Long said Nelson is a convicted felon and, as a result, he is not permitted to possess any firearms.

Long said Nelson refused to leave the house at first but, within an hour, he met officers outside and was taken into custody without incident.

Long said three shots were reported but only one bullet casing was found.

Two weapons, a 9 mm handgun and a semi-automatic rifle, were confiscated from the home, Long said.

Nelson is charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger. Staff writer Chuck Biedka contributed.