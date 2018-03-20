Leechburg Area schools to host student art, music displays

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where: Leechburg Area High School. Guests must enter through the school cafeteria doors and pass through security.

A celebration of the arts is on tap this week at Leechburg Area School District.

The inaugural “March Arts Celebration” will highlight art and music accomplishments from hundreds of students in grades K-12.

Coinciding with national Youth Art Month, held during March, the art and music departments have partnered with a goal of showcasing and representing the students' understanding and representation of art and design.

“All students in the elementary school will have at least one work of art on display,” said elementary art educator Erin Hettrich.

Elementary art students have created art from many mediums, including oil pastels, painting, clay, collage and papier-mache.

Guests can stroll the event open-house style, although all attendees must enter through the school cafeteria and pass through a security checkpoint.

Leechburg High School art teacher Shayle Prorok said the district hopes to host the event annually. Donations will be accepted.

“Any donations received will go back to March Arts for 2019,” Prorok said. “The students are really excited, and I think that, when everything is put together and displayed with the music performances by the choir and the band, they will be impressed.”

High school art students' works featuring clear tape sculptures, ceramics, paintings and drawings will be on display.

Kids' crafts, an interactive coloring wall, cookies and punch, face painting, art displays and music performances will be available on the first and second floors of the high school building during the event.

Leechburg Superintendent Tiffany Nix supports this new initiative to showcase the students' artistic expressions.

“The arts, all forms of art, are extremely important,” Nix said. “Our students have amazing talents and it's our job to give them opportunities to grow and explore. This day to display their works is a perfect way for our students and teachers to showcase their great accomplishments.”

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.