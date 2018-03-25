Arnold church is determined that no girl who needs a prom dress will go without one

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For more information or to schedule another time to get a dress, contact Tammy Jeffers at 724-980-7699

An Arnold church is helping girls who can't afford prom dresses turn into Cinderellas by giving them beautiful gowns for free this prom season.

Real Life Church, along Freeport Road, has been collecting prom and formal dresses for girls in need for about seven years, dress giveaway coordinator Tammy Jeffers said.

"We try to get people to donate their dresses, and we invite anybody that needs a dress (for) the prom or a formal dance to come and try the dresses on," said Jeffers, 49, of Springdale.

"It makes me feel good to know that I can help someone who otherwise can't afford a dress to go to the prom. It puts a smile on their face and they know they're going to have a good time and have a pretty dress to wear.

"I love to be able to help people that need it."

The church has about 300 gently used and new dresses in various lengths, styles, sizes and colors.

Sizes range from small to plus sizes. There are short and long dresses, as well as one-piece and two-piece designs.

Some have lace and frills. Others have jewels.

"Whatever people give is what we take in," Jeffers said. "We try to get more people to donate every year so our choices and sizes can build up again."

The church mainly gives away dresses, but sometimes people will donate shoes, Jeffers said. One year, a woman gave away jewelry.

"As of right now, we haven't expanded that far yet," Jeffers said. "Maybe in the future we will try to get some shoes. But, for now, we're just offering a dress to the girls, and it's in God's hands how they get their accessories."

The dress giveaway was started by Cara Drum, a former youth leader at the church.

"We started it as a youth group challenge," Drum said. "We had challenged the kids to think of something they could do to reach the community outside our four walls. This is something that the girls came up with that we just kind of took and ran with."

Jeffers took over as coordinator after Drum moved from Creighton to Robinson a few years ago. Drum is thrilled Jeffers stepped up.

"Tammy has always helped with the previous dress drives, so it didn't surprise me that she was willing to take over," Drum, 40, said. "I'm so happy that it's continuing."

A dress giveaway event is scheduled for April 7 at the church, but Jeffers said girls are welcome to pick out dresses at other times if they can't make it that day.

"If they need to come in another time they can certainly contact me," Jeffers said. "I would be happy to go to the church with them and they can try a dress on."

People who want to donate dresses can bring them to the church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. The church can also send someone to pick up the dresses if needed.

Jeffers said the dresses are available to anyone who needs one, no matter where you live.

"If you can't afford a dress and you need one, come here and we'll give you one," Jeffers said. "It's for anybody."

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.