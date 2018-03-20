Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Monday's rock fall in New Kensington not an unusual event, PennDOT says

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
A rock slide closed one lane of the Route 56 Bypass on Monday night, March 19, 2018, around 7 p.m. for about 90 minutes.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
A rock slide closed one lane of the Route 56 Bypass on Monday night, March 19, 2018, around 7 p.m. for about 90 minutes.

Updated 16 hours ago

Monday's rock fall along the Route 56 Bypass near Craigdell Road in New Kensington was a surprise to motorists, but not to PennDOT engineers.

“They were watching that hillside, but it wasn't an emergency,” District 12 spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said.If the hillside had appeared to be dangerous, PennDOT would have taken immediate steps and planned more remedial work when good weather arrived.

Monday's rock fall wasn't a major problem, Petersen said. No injuries were reported.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, tons of rock and mud blocked one lane of the bypass for about 90 minutes.

PennDOT maintenance crews used heavy equipment to lift and haul the rock away.

District 12 Executive Joe Szczur said area residents shouldn't be surprised by rock falls or mud slides. More will happen.“Our geology has the highest tendency for slope and embankment failures and rock falls anywhere east of the Mississippi River,” Szczur said.

About 200 active slide areas are in PennDOT District 12 - the most are in Washington and Greene counties. Fayette and Westmoreland are the two other counties in District 12.

Last week, PennDOT spent several days clearing up a slide area along Route 66 south of Apollo and the Leonard Miller Bridge.

“It's been a nuisance, and we cleaned it up the best we could,” Szczur said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

