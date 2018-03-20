Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

St. Joseph students will stage 'Children of Eden' next month

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Originally written in 1986 as a production for a religious high-school theater group in Illinois, 'Children of Eden' originally opened in London's West End in 1991.
File photo
Saint Joseph High School in Harrison will stage its spring musical, “Children of Eden,” in mid-April.

The musical is based on the Bible's Book of Genesis, and tells the stories of Adam and Eve, Cain and Abel, and Noah and the flood.

The musical was written by John Caird, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

It will be performed at 7 p.m. April 12 to 14, and at 2 p.m. April 14 and 15.

Tickets are $10. Ticket order forms are available at SaintJosephHS.com , or by emailing SJHStheatertickets@gmail.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

