Valley News Dispatch

Apollo-Ridge Vikings' girls soccer adds Leechburg Area girls to team

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Erica Dietz | Trib Total Media
The Apollo-Ridge School District's Vikings girls' soccer team just got bigger.

The Leechburg Area School District and Apollo-Ridge have inked a cooperative agreement for Leechburg girls to join the Apollo-Ridge's team. Leechburg already approved the deal and Apollo-Ridge school board agreed to it during their regular meeting Monday night.

Now the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and other approvals are expected by the end of April, according to Mark Jones, Leechburg's athletic director.

“It's important these girls now have an opportunity to participate on a state-sanctioned team and play competitive soccer where they didn't have the opportunity before,” Jones said.

Previously there had not been a girls' soccer team in Leechburg, he said.

But given the interest of about six students recently, according to Jones, that was enough for Jones and Superintendent Tiffany Nix to approach Apollo-Ridge.

It was Apollo-Ridge's decision to be willing to take on the Leechburg students to begin the co-op agreement process, he added.

The Vikings' girls soccer team debuted in 2014 after it was approved as a club sport by the Apollo-Ridge School District.

Superintendent Matthew Curci said he welcomes the additional players from Leechburg as the varsity ranks of the girls' team have been full but there haven't been enough players for a junior varsity team.

“Thankfully we are another smaller district and we are able to take on more students,” he said.

There will be no team name change, Curci said.

He expects the Leechburg girls to start practicing with Apollo-Ridge this summer at Owens Field and then team play in the fall.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

