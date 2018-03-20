Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New Highlands School District assistant superintendent to start April 3

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
Monique Mawhinney
Hampton Township School District
Monique Mawhinney

Updated 8 hours ago

The Highlands School District has a new assistant superintendent, and she has a new start date.

Monique Mawhinney will start at Highlands on April 3.

The school board approved hiring Mawhinney in February. On Monday, the board confirmed her appointment and corrected her state date.

Her starting salary is $130,000.

Mawhinney is coming to Highlands from the Hampton Township School District, where she had been director of pupil services since 2001.

Her general duties at Highlands will include overseeing the district's K-12 curriculum, supervising and collaborating with building principals, and managing human resources, district spokeswoman Jennifer Goldberg said.

Mawhinney could not be reached Tuesday.

The district has not had anyone in the position since 2015, when Patrick Graczyk — who was assistant to the superintendent — left to become superintendent at Allegheny Valley.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

