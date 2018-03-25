Springdale balks at paying double for sewage situation it says will no longer exist

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale officials approved the sewage facilities plan update from the Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority, but not the authority's rate calculations.

The authority is planning a $65 million upgrade of its Harmar sewage treatment plant to comply with state and federal environmental regulations. It's a central part of its Act 537 plan, which must be filed with both state and federal regulators.

That plan, put together by the authority's engineer, KLH Engineers, includes cost assessments for each of the six communities that make up the authority, including Springdale.

According to KLH, the borough's service fee of $806,000 is based on about 100 million gallons of sewage treated annually by the authority.

Charge would more than double

Depending on the financing option the authority chooses for the project, it projects an additional $7.45 to $7.94 per 1,000 gallons of sewage onto residents bills.

Springdale Borough Manager Kim McAfoose said that would be on top of the current $6.50 per 1,000 gallons residents now pay to cover the borough's costs of operation for its sewer system.

Springdale officials are rejecting the authority's calculations, however.

McAfoose said the issue of what Springdale will pay is centered on a sewage flow that will not exist by the time the sewage plant upgrade is finished.

The usage estimate includes water used at the borough's water treatment plant to backwash, or clean, the filters. That water historically has been sent to the sewage treatment plant in Harmar.

By the sewage authority's accounting, it amounts to more than 23 million gallons annually.

But, when an upgrade at the water plant already under way is completed, it will allow the backwash water to be treated at the water treatment plant. That will permit the plant operators to discharge it into the river and not into the sanitary sewers.

McAfoose said representatives of KLH Engineers, the authority's engineers, repeatedly told her the backwash water was not included in their service fee calculations for Springdale.

After checking those figures, she said that the sewage authority audit of the period from Feb. 1, 2016 to Jan. 31, 2017 included the backwash water in its flow calculations for Springdale.

According to McAfoose, the actual amount used by Springdale during the audit period should be about 77 million gallons, not the more than 100 million gallon estimate.

“We went customer-by-customer and we can account for every gallon of water used,” she said.

Using those same rate projections, McAfoose said the borough's annual service fee would range from a low of $571,500 to a high of $609,000, depending on the financing option.

The resolution approved by council Tuesday includes amendments to that effect and also calls for re-evaluating the need for a 30 percent contingency fee built into the sewage plant project.

In an accompanying letter sent to KLH, McAfoose said reducing that contingency fee would also help reduce the costs to the borough and its residents.

She made it clear that borough officials are digging in their heels on the rate issue.

“You can bill us whatever you want, but we're going to pay for exactly what goes through the system,” McAfoose said.

Messages left for officials with the sewage authority were not immediately returned.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.