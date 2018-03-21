Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

1 injured, multiple fire companies on scene at Vandergrift apartment fire

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 9:18 a.m.
Firefighters respond to an apartment building fire on Jefferson Avenue in Vandergrift on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Jack Fordyce/Tribune-Review
Firefighters respond to an apartment building fire on Jefferson Avenue in Vandergrift on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Firefighters respond to the scene of an apartment fire at 143 Jefferson Ave. in Vandergrift on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. One person was taken to a hospital for burns and smoke inhalation, authorities said.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Firefighters respond to the scene of an apartment fire at 143 Jefferson Ave. in Vandergrift on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. One person was taken to a hospital for burns and smoke inhalation, authorities said.
Firefighters respond to the scene of an apartment fire at 143 Jefferson Ave. in Vandergrift on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Firefighters respond to the scene of an apartment fire at 143 Jefferson Ave. in Vandergrift on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Firefighters respond to the scene of an apartment fire at 143 Jefferson Ave. in Vandergrift on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. One person was taken to a hospital for burns and smoke inhalation from an apartment fire that broke out around 9 a.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Firefighters respond to the scene of an apartment fire at 143 Jefferson Ave. in Vandergrift on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. One person was taken to a hospital for burns and smoke inhalation from an apartment fire that broke out around 9 a.m.
Firefighters respond to the scene of an apartment fire at 143 Jefferson Ave. in Vandergrift on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. One person was taken to a hospital for burns and smoke inhalation from an apartment fire that broke out around 9 a.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Firefighters respond to the scene of an apartment fire at 143 Jefferson Ave. in Vandergrift on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. One person was taken to a hospital for burns and smoke inhalation from an apartment fire that broke out around 9 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital for burns and smoke inhalation from an apartment fire Wednesday morning in Vandergrift.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. at 143 Jefferson Ave., according to Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers.

The victim lived in the apartment building but was not entrapped, dispatchers added.

Firefighters were still working to contain the blaze at 11:15 a.m.

"To the best of our knowledge everyone got out," said Sgt. Anthony DePanicis of the Vandergrift police. Multiple fire companies are on the scene, authorities said.

Police evacuated residents from the two homes next door to 143 Jefferson Ave., said DePanicis, who was first on the scene.

Several roads are closed and are expected to stay closed into at least the early afternoon hours, he said.

Road closures as of 11:30 a.m. include the 100 block of Grant Avenue, Jefferson Avenue and adjoining alleys including 11th Street, according to DePanicis.

Evelyn Shaeffer, who lives across from the apartment building, opened her blinds this morning and said she thought she saw a white-out, from the snow.

"But I could see smoke coming out of the alley," she said.

Shaeffer believes there might have been several tenants living in the building, but she was not sure.

Amy Lyn Elliott lives a couple of blocks from the apartment building, on Franklin Street, and she said the smoke from the fire was so heavy that she was concerned about her own home.

"The smell is so strong, I literally thought my house was on fire. I checked every room in my house. When I went outside, I saw the smoke billowing," she said.

Power has been shut off in some of the buildings in the area, including G&G Restaurant at 149 Columbia Ave., according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

Contributing was staff writer Matthew Medsger, who can be reached at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

