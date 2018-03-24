Leechburg Area showcases the arts, and stresses their importance in learning

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Music, art and fellowship filled the hallways at Leechburg Area High School on Friday evening at the districts inaugural "March Arts Celebration."

Created in a collaborative effort between the art and music departments, organizers set out to offer a free, community inspired event to showcase the students' artistic creations and musical talents.

And turnout exceeded expectations.

"I thought the event turned out real well and hopefully it gets bigger as the years go by, " said 10th-grader Blake Foster.

"There's obvious benefits to being in an arts program," said Leechburg choir director Logan Orange. "Whether that be a visual art or the music program, studies have shown that students involved in any kind of art definitely benefit academically and anywhere else in their life from that kind of program."

Students in grades K-12 were represented through art and musical performances that included the high school choir, a mini-concert from the middle school Troubadours Choir and musical pop-up performances sprinkled throughout the hallways that featured flutes, brass, clarinets, saxes and percussion.

The event coincided with national Youth Art Month, held annually during March.

Face painting, an interactive coloring wall and snacks kept the younger kids busy while parents and friends cruised artwork displayed on the first and second floors of the high school.

Among the hundreds of art displays were mediums that included 3-D creations, sculptures, ceramics, paper mache, painting and drawing.

"The turnout was amazing," said high school art teacher Shayle Prorok. "We are so appreciative to the community for supporting this awesome endeavor."

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.