Valley News Dispatch

Harrison working out billing issues with Waste Management

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 11:54 a.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Harrison officials are working out some billing issues with the township's new garbage hauler, Waste Management.

Waste Management became Harrison's hauler in January, replacing Morrow Refuse, after commissioners approved a three-year agreement in October.

The quarterly cost increased from $41.40 to $63.

Waste Management bills customers directly at the start of each quarter, township Secretary Faith Payne said. That differs from Morrow, which billed at the end of the quarter, she said.

The first Waste Management bills went out in January; bills for the second quarter will be going out soon, Payne said.

Since the change in haulers, a handful of billing issues have come to light, Payne said.

An example was a situation where an apartment tenant above a commercial property was billed for garbage service, but uses the business' dumpster and should not have been billed.

Payne said the township also is becoming aware of arrangements that had been set up with Morrow that the township did not know about. One of those was a house that has two units, but Morrow had allowed there to be a single bill.

Payne said the township contacted Waste Management, and the company will allow that setup to continue.

Waste Management spokeswoman Erika Deyarmin-Young said the company is working closely with Harrison “to identify customer billing issues.”

“Upon award of the contract, we knew there would be a few instances where we would need to make billing adjustments after the first billing cycle,” she said. “We are working closely with the township to identify these customers on a case by case basis, and will work to rectify any valid concerns.”

Payne said Harrison residents with garbage billing concerns should contact the township.

While some township residents were upset by the increased cost, township staff are not able to do anything about that now, she said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

