Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell early Easter tradition reaches 10,000 eggs

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 7:21 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Three-year-old Madyson Makara cracked open each plastic egg and plucked out what she found inside.

“Candy!” she proclaimed happily. “Candy, Daddy!”

She dropped the treats into her Minnie Mouse bucket. Except for the Tootsie Rolls — Pappy, aka Ted Makara, got those, since they're his favorite.

Madyson was among dozens kids who took off like a swarm of locusts across Ron and Toni Kuzmirek's Lower Burrell lawn Sunday afternoon for their annual Easter egg hunt, held on Palm Sundays since 2010.

The crowd consisted of family, neighbors, friends and friends of friends.

The whole thing was Toni's idea, and started when their first grandchild was a year old. The couple now has six grandchildren.

The number of kids, and eggs, have increased each year — from just eight kids and 400 eggs at the first, to Sunday's 60 to 70 kids and 10,000 eggs.

The entire 2.5 acre lawn off of Rose Street was covered with eggs, from front to back, side to side. Ron and a neighbor put them out earlier in the day.

“We don't really hide them,” Toni said. “They're just out in the open.”

That many eggs was a goal Toni had been striving toward. She was motivated years ago by a church in Harrison, which she saw promoting that it had 10,000 eggs for its hunt.

“I said, ‘I can do that. I can get there one day,'” she said.

Toni started filling eggs two weeks ago.

“I sit on the floor watching TV at night,” she said.

The Makaras' daughter and son-in-law, Chrissie and Steve DiVincenzo, came back from North Carolina, where they moved late last year, with their son, Liam, 16 months.

“We wouldn't miss this. It's just as simple as that,” Chrissie DiVincenzo said. “It's a good way to catch up with people. It brings everyone together.”

Chrissie said her mother is doting on her grandchildren. And for the adults, she prepares a buffet of food and desserts.

“She is crazy, but a good crazy,” Chrissie said. “It's amazing what she does. She puts a lot of work into it.”

Toni had been Priscilla Stouffer's boss at Eat'n Park in Harrison, where Stouffer still works as a server. She's been at each hunt and this year brought her great grandson, Weston, 19 months.

“It's amazing. I love it,” Stouffer said. “She is amazing with kids. She lives and breathes for her grandkids.”

Michelle Wolfe came from Akron with her husband, John, and their children, Julian, 2, and Ava, 5. John's aunt helps put on the hunt, she said.

“I think this looks pretty great,” she said. “It's awesome they would do this for so many people.”

Can she imagine filling 10,000 plastic eggs with candy? “Not even a little bit,” she said.

Stephanie Kish came down from Ellwood City with her son, Jensen, 2. She used to work with Chrissie, Toni's daughter. It was their first time at the hunt. “He's having a blast,” Stephanie said. “There are a lot of eggs. I didn't think there'd be so much.”

Most of the eggs were picked up within 30 minutes — less time than it took to put them out.

Toni said she enjoys watching the kids have fun.

“I'll do it every year for hopefully a long time,” Toni said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Three-year-old Madyson Makara inspects eggs for candy during an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Lower Burrell. Toni Kuzmirek has held an Easter egg hunt for local children and families for many years, and it has grown to include 10,000 eggs filled with candy.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Three-year-old Madyson Makara inspects eggs for candy during an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Lower Burrell. Toni Kuzmirek has held an Easter egg hunt for local children and families for many years, and it has grown to include 10,000 eggs filled with candy.
Three-year-old Madyson Makara finds the eggs with candy during an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Lower Burrell. Toni Kuzmirek has held an Easter egg hunt for local children and families for many years, and it has grown to include 10,000 eggs filled with candy.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Three-year-old Madyson Makara finds the eggs with candy during an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Lower Burrell. Toni Kuzmirek has held an Easter egg hunt for local children and families for many years, and it has grown to include 10,000 eggs filled with candy.
Grady Kohan fills his basket during an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Lower Burrell. Toni Kuzmirek has held an Easter egg hunt for local children and families for many years, and it has grown to include 10,000 eggs filled with candy.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Grady Kohan fills his basket during an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Lower Burrell. Toni Kuzmirek has held an Easter egg hunt for local children and families for many years, and it has grown to include 10,000 eggs filled with candy.
Ron Kuzmirek helps his 16-month-old grandson Liam DiVencenzo during an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Lower Burrell. Toni Kuzmirek has held an Easter egg hunt for local children and families for many years, and it has grown to include 10,000 eggs filled with candy.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Ron Kuzmirek helps his 16-month-old grandson Liam DiVencenzo during an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Lower Burrell. Toni Kuzmirek has held an Easter egg hunt for local children and families for many years, and it has grown to include 10,000 eggs filled with candy.
Toni Kuzmirek's grandson Liam DiVencenzo inspects an egg during his first Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Lower Burrell. Toni Kuzmirek has held an Easter egg hunt for local children and families for many years, and it has grown to include 10,000 eggs filled with candy.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Toni Kuzmirek's grandson Liam DiVencenzo inspects an egg during his first Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Lower Burrell. Toni Kuzmirek has held an Easter egg hunt for local children and families for many years, and it has grown to include 10,000 eggs filled with candy.
Three-year-old Penelope Semler fills up a basket with her grandmother, Pam Semler, of Mars during an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Lower Burrell. Toni Kuzmirek has held an Easter egg hunt for local children and families for many years, and it has grown to include 10,000 eggs filled with candy.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Three-year-old Penelope Semler fills up a basket with her grandmother, Pam Semler, of Mars during an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Lower Burrell. Toni Kuzmirek has held an Easter egg hunt for local children and families for many years, and it has grown to include 10,000 eggs filled with candy.
Six-year-old Anna Wishart (left) and her sister Emily, 4, (right) of Ross Township fill their baskets during an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Lower Burrell. Toni Kuzmirek has held an Easter egg hunt for local children and families for many years, and it has grown to include 10,000 eggs filled with candy.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Six-year-old Anna Wishart (left) and her sister Emily, 4, (right) of Ross Township fill their baskets during an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Lower Burrell. Toni Kuzmirek has held an Easter egg hunt for local children and families for many years, and it has grown to include 10,000 eggs filled with candy.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me