Valley News Dispatch

South Butler contract negotiations resume Monday

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 3:12 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Negotiations are scheduled Monday evening in the South Butler School District teacher strike.

The talks will be the first since the strike started March 15 after last-minute negotiations last week failed to resolve differences.

The new negotiation session is scheduled for 7 p.m. at South Butler Elementary School, district solicitor Thomas Breth said.

State law limits the length of teacher strikes to make sure students still receive 180 instruction days per school year. Generally, districts are required to complete those days by June 15.

That means the last day for South Butler teachers to strike is March 29, but the district's spring schedule will delay the return classes.

Classes won't be held March 30 in observance of Good Friday and Monday, April 1, is scheduled as a holiday.

That means classes will resume April 3, Breth said.

Teacher union representative Brooke Witt didn't return calls for comment Thursday.

The 168-member union has been working under the terms of its last contract, which expired June 30, 2014. The two sides began negotiating in January 2014.

The district serves about 2,400 K-12 students in Clinton, Jefferson, Penn and Winfield townships and Saxonburg.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

