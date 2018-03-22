Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Kiski Valley sewage authority mulls over how to deal with delinquent accounts

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 2:39 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Kiski Valley's sewage authority is trying to figure out how to recover more than $150,000 in delinquent customer bills.

An account is considered to be delinquent if payment is late by four months.

Members of the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority on Wednesday discussed disposition of about $155,400 delinquent customer bills.

Officials said that past due amount was about $144,000 in December and has continued to rise.

Officials did not give a breakdown of which municipalities have the highest or most overdue accounts.

According to agreement when the Authority was established about 41 years ago, if the delinquent accounts aren't paid by the end of each fiscal year, then the member municipality must pay the total delinquent amount due in their municipality.

Peter Pinto, Gilpin's representative on the sewage authority, said the agreement is more than 40 years old and no one present had anything to do with setting the policy.

A committee is meeting to refine it.

At least one member questioned the delinquent account repayment practice.

Chuck Pascal, Leechburg's representative, said that municipalities aren't legally allowed to collect the money unless the municipality has its own sewage authority.

Pascal said the practice of billing landlords, rather than tenants as is being done now, should have been done earlier.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

