Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Kiski Valley Water set treatment record last month

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 2:46 p.m.
Sewer separation projects in the Kiski Valley have reduced the amount of water sent to the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority's treatment plant during heavy rains. This file photo was taken in August 2016.
Eric Felack | Tribune-Review
Sewer separation projects in the Kiski Valley have reduced the amount of water sent to the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority's treatment plant during heavy rains. This file photo was taken in August 2016.

Updated 12 hours ago

The $36 million expansion of the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority in order for its sewage treatment plant to handle higher volumes seems to be working.

Authority Manager Dennis J. Duryea reported that heavy rainfall in February caused the plant to treat on average about 10 million gallons a day of effluent instead of the routine 6 million gallons a day.

“We had one day with 27 million gallons treated,” Duryea told the Authority.

Authority Chairman Anthony Bione of Kiski Township suggested that flooding may have pushed river water into the system.

Despite the tremendous increase in sewage that had to be treated, the plant and its staff were able to do the job, Duryea said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me