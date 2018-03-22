Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison sets deadline for removal of diseased Carlisle Street elms

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
A view of the elm trees along the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Harrison on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A view of the elm trees along the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Harrison on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

Updated 12 hours ago

Harrison officials have set an April 15 deadline for a Carlisle Street property owner to get two diseased elm trees cut down.

If the job isn't done by then, the township will hire a contractor to do it to protect other elms along the street that will become more vulnerable to infection as the region moves further into spring, said Lindsay Fraser, supervisor of the township's zoning and ordinance department.

The infected trees are on one property in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street. Fraser would not identify the property or its owner, because it is an active ordinance enforcement case.

Fraser said the township was made aware in the fall that the two trees are afflicted with Dutch elm disease, a fungal disease of elm trees that is spread by elm bark beetles. Believed to be native to Asia, the disease has devastated elms in America and Europe that were not resistant to it since its accidental introduction.

The bark is falling off of the affected trees, Fraser said.

Carlisle Street is recognized for its elm trees. As of September 2014, there were 189 American elm trees flanking the street, forming one of the largest such stands of elms in an urban area in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The Allegheny Shade Tree Association was formed in 1994 to protect them. It was the same year that Dutch elm disease was found in some of the street's trees, which were removed to prevent it from spreading.

Fraser said the township first gave notice to the property owner about removing the current diseased trees in November. The notice specified it was best that they be taken down during winter.

“The trees have still not been taken down,” she said. “It's important for the trees with Dutch elm disease to come down before they bud. The surrounding trees are more susceptible to Dutch elm disease at that time.”

If the trees, which reach more than 60 feet in height, aren't down by April 15 the township will contract with someone to do the work and the property owner will be responsible for reimbursing the township for the cost plus penalties, Fraser said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me