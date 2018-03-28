Springdale High junior has her heart in volunteering

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rachel Halapchuk is a teen fundraising machine.

A Springdale High School junior, Rachel, 16, recently exceeded $5,000 raised and 150 hours of volunteering for Beverly's Birthdays since 2015.

Beverly's Birthdays is a Pittsburgh nonprofit that provides birthday parties and gifts for homeless children and families in need.

She was awarded Beverly's Birthdays Volunteer of the Year in 2016.

“I am endlessly impressed with Rachel,” said Kate Livingston, director of community engagement at Beverly's Birthdays. “She is a rare gem (of a volunteer) in the sense that she is consistent in donating her time.

“She always comes to us with fresh and new ideas for fundraising.”

Rachel's fundraisers have included a pancake breakfast, a Harry Potter-themed festival, book drive, baby supply drive and a “Junk in Your Trunk” sale.

“My favorite part of volunteering is knowing that you are helping someone who needs it,” Rachel says. “I know where the money is going, and it makes it even more comforting when you are able to spend time with these kids at the parties.”

Rachel's next fundraiser will be all about the bling.

She partnered with Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski independent consultant Diana Borland for a jewelry party dubbed “Crystals for a Cause.”

It's scheduled for April 8 at the Cheswick Fire Hall.

Touchstone Crystal jewelry, made exclusively with precision cut Swarovski crystals and Zirconia, will be available for purchase along with a light lunch.

Borland will donate 50 percent of the sales to Beverly's Birthdays.

Rachel hopes to raise $1,000 from this event.

Beverly's Birthdays provided 140 birthday parties in 2017, serving kids throughout the Pittsburgh region by partnering with 68 area social services, Livingston said.

“Each birthday party has a budget of about $250,” Livingston says.

Beverly's Birthdays distributed more than 3,500 presents to children in 2017.

“I started volunteering originally as a Girl Scout and also helped at my church,” Rachel says. “I love to see a smile on someone's face.

“It's just a good feeling knowing that you made them happy.”

Rachel is squeezing college campus tours in between volunteering obligations — with recent visits to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and the University of Pittsburgh.

She is a member of her school swim team and hopes to major in pre-med or physics.

“It will be a big loss (for Beverly's Birthdays) if she isn't nearby (for college),” Livingston said. “She is mature beyond her years — very kind, determined and has service in her heart.”

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.