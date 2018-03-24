Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell getting plenty of applications to be next city clerk

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 7:24 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Lower Burrell is still accepting applications for its open city clerk position, which already has a number of interested applicants, Mayor Richard Callender said.

“At this point, I believe we have over 15 applicants,” he said. “I figure by the end we'll probably have 25 to 30 applicants. It's a pretty highly sought-after position.”

The city fired its previous clerk in February. She held the position for almost 10 years and made $98,000 annually.

The mayor said he isn't surprised by the high interest in the position, which has been posted on the city's website, on Facebook, on Indeed.com and on the Pennsylvania Municipal League's website.

“I figured we would get a good turnout,” he said. “Not saying that everybody that applied is going to be qualified or what we're looking for, but at least we'll have a nice pool to go through and select the best person for the position.”

The city clerk is responsible for the city's day-to-day administrative operations, filing state and federal reports, promoting and recommending cost savings and economic development initiatives, and seeking grants. The candidate must also have strong interpersonal and organizational skills and capability of bringing together diverse people and groups to develop council-sponsored initiatives, the posting says.

The deadline to apply is Thursday.

Callender said the city needs someone who has experience in municipal government services.

“We really don't want to be having to train somebody who's never dealt in municipal service before,” he said. “I think right now for the city, an experienced person would be probably one of our No. 1 priorities.”

Help wanted elsewhere, too

The city is looking to hire for other jobs in addition to the city clerk position.

Those include a seasonal position with the city's Parks Department and four part-time summer positions with the city's Public Works Department. Applicants must be 18 or older.

“We're hoping to get Lower Burrell residents, of course, but it's not a requirement,” Callender said.

The parks position offers an hourly rate of $9. Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public works positions also pay $9 per hour and have the same hours.

Interested applicants can apply for the positions until noon April 27.

More information can be found on the city's website or at City Hall on Bethel Street.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me