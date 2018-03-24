Lower Burrell getting plenty of applications to be next city clerk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lower Burrell is still accepting applications for its open city clerk position, which already has a number of interested applicants, Mayor Richard Callender said.

“At this point, I believe we have over 15 applicants,” he said. “I figure by the end we'll probably have 25 to 30 applicants. It's a pretty highly sought-after position.”

The city fired its previous clerk in February. She held the position for almost 10 years and made $98,000 annually.

The mayor said he isn't surprised by the high interest in the position, which has been posted on the city's website, on Facebook, on Indeed.com and on the Pennsylvania Municipal League's website.

“I figured we would get a good turnout,” he said. “Not saying that everybody that applied is going to be qualified or what we're looking for, but at least we'll have a nice pool to go through and select the best person for the position.”

The city clerk is responsible for the city's day-to-day administrative operations, filing state and federal reports, promoting and recommending cost savings and economic development initiatives, and seeking grants. The candidate must also have strong interpersonal and organizational skills and capability of bringing together diverse people and groups to develop council-sponsored initiatives, the posting says.

The deadline to apply is Thursday.

Callender said the city needs someone who has experience in municipal government services.

“We really don't want to be having to train somebody who's never dealt in municipal service before,” he said. “I think right now for the city, an experienced person would be probably one of our No. 1 priorities.”

Help wanted elsewhere, too

The city is looking to hire for other jobs in addition to the city clerk position.

Those include a seasonal position with the city's Parks Department and four part-time summer positions with the city's Public Works Department. Applicants must be 18 or older.

“We're hoping to get Lower Burrell residents, of course, but it's not a requirement,” Callender said.

The parks position offers an hourly rate of $9. Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public works positions also pay $9 per hour and have the same hours.

Interested applicants can apply for the positions until noon April 27.

More information can be found on the city's website or at City Hall on Bethel Street.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.