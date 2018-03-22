Freeport Area students to compete this weekend in regional science competition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anita Bhat was perplexed and turned that into a science project for the Covestro Pittsburgh Regional Science & Engineering Fair.

The 79th annual science fair will be held Friday and Saturday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Thousands of students from grades 6-12 from 21 counties are scheduled to take part.

Bhat, a seventh-grader from Freeport, wanted to know if a moistening cream or lotion is better to use.

She talked with her pediatrician and came up with an experiment. She established the test's parameters and then recorded the results from 30 samples in petri dishes.

The data was faithfully recorded and placed on a special poster ready for her first PRSEF competition.

"I'm excited," she said.

Twin brother Anand wanted to know which method was most accurate for dispensing liquid medicine: syringe, measuring cup or medicine spoon.

There was a brief problem.

"We couldn't use medicine for the experiment," he said.

So, Bhat talked with a local pharmacist and learned that Ora-blend, a flavored medicine suspension fluid, could yield realistic results.

Crushed pills are often added to the liquid for infants and others who can't swallow pills.

He tabulated the results and chronicled the experiment with charts and his conclusion.

The twins were among 10 who met at PRSEF advisor Eleanor Savage's classroom on the afternoon before the competition.Among some of Freeport Area's other young scientists:

• Anne Lindsay, a sixth-grader from South Buffalo, used time with her family at a Colorado ski resort to study if one ski wax performed better than another on mountain skiing. • Hunter Bergad, a seventh-grade student from Freeport, tested whether artificial sweeteners impact E. coli colonies, a common bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract, more than sugar.

• David Kinniburgh, a Freeport junior who has participated in five previous science fairs, did experiments to find out if saltwater or fresh water algae can produce a better biofuel.

"I got the idea watching an Exxon Mobil commercial," he said.

• Alex Klandy, a Buffalo Township junior and five-time fair participant, looked to engineering. His experiment sought an answer to the question, "What effect does the shape of tubercles have on turbine efficiency." A tubercle is a rounded projection.

• His brother, eighth-grader Robbie, wanted to know how tire treads effect traction on a wet road. In experiment, an all-weather tire did better than a performance tire.The science fairs can have a lasting impact on students.

Brooke Arner, who is a freshman at Penn State University, was a participant in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science fair and PRSEF and later was volunteer judge.

A younger sister is participating for the first time Friday.

"I have no doubt in my mind that they are going to go above and beyond in their presentations and interviews (today) with the drive and sponsorship that they've had this year," she said.

Arner judged the Slippery Rock Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science Region 9 competition for the past two years.

"I was excited and moved by students who were so passionate about their science projects. I really wish I could go back in time and do it all over again!"

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.