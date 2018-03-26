Kiski Valley school districts look to merge wrestling, girls soccer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Apollo-Ridge School District's girls' soccer team just got bigger and so could the Kiski Area wrestling team, with those districts finalizing or considering consolidated sports teams with neighboring districts.

The Leechburg Area School District and Apollo-Ridge recently inked a cooperative agreement for Leechburg's girls to join Apollo-Ridge's team.

The Kiski Area School Board is considering a proposal for Apollo-Ridge students to join Kiski Area's wrestling team.

Co-op agreements have become the norm as small school districts with limited resources and student enrollments try to offer more sports opportunities, according to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

There are 326 co-ops sanctioned by the PIAA, which includes public and private schools, according to Melissa Mertz, PIAA's associate executive director.

The majority of co-op teams are wrestling (116) followed by football (102).

Smaller school districts tend to enter into the most co-op agreements because they typically lack the resources such as finances and facilities and have fewer participants.

In fact, PIAA's District 7, which includes Allegheny (excluding the City of Pittsburgh), Armstrong, Butler, Westmoreland and five other counties with mostly small and rural districts, have the highest number of co-ops — 56 — in the state.

District 7 is more commonly referred to as the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League — the WPIAL.

Heavily populated areas like suburban Philadelphia where there are lots of students, athletic facilities and larger budgets don't have many co-ops, Mertz said.

“Sometimes the co-ops become more popular when there are large budget cuts,” she said. “The co-ops still afford a school the chance for school students to participate in athletics, which is vital.”

Leechburg Area and Apollo-Ridge

Leechburg Area and Apollo-Ridge school boards finalized their girls soccer co-op agreement last week.

Now, PIAA and other approvals are expected by the end of April, according to Mark Jones, Leechburg Area's athletic director.

There are 64 co-op agreements for girls school soccer teams in the state, according to the PIAA.

“It's important these girls now have an opportunity to participate on a state-sanctioned team and play competitive soccer, where they didn't have the opportunity before,” Jones said.

There has not been a girls' soccer team at Leechburg High, he said.

But given the interest of about six students recently, Jones said was enough for he and Superintendent Tiffany Nix to approach Apollo-Ridge.

It was Apollo-Ridge's decision to be willing to take on the Leechburg Area students to begin the co-op agreement process, he added.

The Vikings' girls soccer team debuted in 2014 after it was approved as a club sport by the Apollo-Ridge School District.

Superintendent Matthew Curci said he welcomes the additional players from Leechburg as the varsity ranks of the girls' team have been full, but there haven't been enough players for a junior varsity team.

“Thankfully, we are another smaller district, and we are able to take on more students,” he said.

There will be no team name change, according to Curci.

He expects the Leechburg girls to start practicing with Apollo-Ridge this summer at Owens Field and begin team play in the fall.

Kiski Area and Apollo-Ridge

Kiski Area board member Cassandra Heinle recently outlined the proposal Apollo-Ridge officials sent to Kiski Area that would permit its students to wrestle as part of the Kiski Area program.

The co-op would be for a minimum of two years, according to Heinle.

She said, after the initial two-year agreement, either district could opt out of the arrangement.

“It would be at no cost to Kiski Area,” Heinle said. “Apollo-Ridge would be paying per student participating and provide the transportation.”

Apollo-Ridge spokeswoman Christine Kostiuk confirmed that the Apollo-Ridge board approved the proposal last month.

She wasn't sure of the number of students or the extent of grade levels that would be involved in the proposal.

Heinle said Apollo-Ridge made the proposal because it doesn't have enough players to field its own team.

She said the Kiski Area coaches are receptive. It has annually produced a high quality wrestling program.

As for Apollo-Ridge's cost, she said an initial estimate from the athletic staff was $528 per student.

Kiski Area Superintendent Tim Scott said that's a fluid figure and depends on the amount of participation.

He said the cost estimate was based on a number of actual cost factors including cost of transportation to and from wrestling meets and coaching salaries.

Kiski Area board President Tamra Smail said the board will consider adoption of the Apollo-Ridge proposal at its next regular meeting April 16.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib. Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.