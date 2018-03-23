Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New Ken Officer Brian Shaw's name to be added to national law enforcement memorial

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, March 23, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Officer Brian Shaw
Allegheny County Police Facebook
Officer Brian Shaw

Updated 17 hours ago

New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw, who was fatally shot after a Nov. 17 traffic stop, will be honored by having his name added May 13 to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington.

Shaw, 25, of Lower Burrell is among 360 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty whose names are being engraved in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund's monument.

The list includes 129 officers killed in the line of duty in 2017, and 231 officers who were killed in prior years.

New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo said Friday that Shaw made a positive impact in New Kensington in the short time he served there.

“The wall, itself, is an opportunity to reflect and pay tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities,” Guzzo said. “No one is more deserving of this tribute than Brian.”

Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, of Harrison is accused of shooting Shaw on Leishman Avenue in New Kensington. He was arrested in Pittsburgh after a manhunt that lasted several days. He awaits trial.

Formal recognition of the additional officers' names will be at a 30th annual Candlelight Vigil at 8 p.m. May 13 on the National Mall, between Fourth and Seventh streets in Washington, D.C.

About 30,000 people attend the annual vigil, a signature event of National Police Week, according to the memorial fund.

“For the third year in a row, we will come together on the National Mall for an important occasion: to honor the brave lives we lost in the line of duty,” said Craig W. Floyd, CEO of the memorial fund.

“A ceremony will never relieve the loss felt by these families, but we gather to show them that they are not alone.”

Engraving names at the memorial is a lengthy process and includes stenciling, proofing, engraving and curing.

The names will be engraved on 69 of the memorial's 128 panels encompassing the east and west walls.

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private, nonprofit organization that maintains the memorial, which contains the names of 21,541 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib. Staff writers Chuck Biedka and Emily Balser contributed.

