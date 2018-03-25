Highlands School District resumes swim nights, lessons in April

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Highlands School District will resume offering family swim nights and free swimming lessons in April.

Swim times are from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, April 16 through May 23, at the high school pool in Harrison.

All Highlands residents are welcome.

Swimming lessons are offered free of charge, but there are limited spots for two separate time slots.

Highlands residents can sign up for lessons between 6:30 and 8 p.m. April 16 at the pool. Those wishing to participate must sign up that day to reserve a spot in the class.

Lessons will be held from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, from April 23 until May 23.

For information, contact Kathy Black at kblack@goldenrams.com.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.