Valley News Dispatch

Harrison commissioners approve liquor license transfer for gas station project

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Harrison Commissioners have approved transfering a restaurant liquor license into the township from Brackenridge for this Sunoco station on Freeport Road. The owner's plan to construct a new buildling on the site that would include a restaurant with beer and wine sales will next go to the township's planning commission and commissioners for review and approval.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Updated 4 hours ago

A Harrison gas station owner will be able to move to the next step of his redevelopment plans following township commissioners approving a liquor license transfer.

Mike Thakkar, of Global Retail Oil, owns the Sunoco station and "Snack Shop" at 3039 Freeport Road.

He wants to tear it down and replace it with a new, larger building that would include a restaurant with beer and wine sales.

The commissioners approved his request to transfer a restaurant liquor license for his property into Harrison from Brackenridge, where it belonged to the estate of Elizabeth Martonik.

Martonik, who died in March 2015, had owned the Ship's Wheel Tavern.

The township commissioners' vote this week was 3-0. Commissioner Robin Bergstrom abstained from the vote, citing her involvement in Allegheny Beverage beer distributorship also in Harrison. William Poston was absent.

Before construction can begin, the township's planning commission and commissioners will have to approve the land development plans.

Commissioner Chuck Dizard said most of his questions and concerns will be addressed when the development plans are reviewed. Dizard said he could not see any legal reason to oppose the license transfer.

Gregory Szallar, an attorney with Flaherty & O'Hara, represented Thakkar at the township's public hearing on the license transfer.

Szallar said the project represents an investment of up to $1 million.

As proposed, Szallar said the restaurant will occupy 1,600 square feet of the new 2,650 square-foot building, exceeding the minimum of 400 square feet required by the state.

It will have seating for 30, the minimum required.

The existing gas pumps and canopy will not be replaced, but will be renovated along with new lighting in the parking lot, Szallar said. There will also be additional parking spaces.

