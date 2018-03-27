New Kensington clinic lauded for quality of care

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Kensington-based Community Health Clinic is delivering on its quality of care.

The health care center was one of hundreds of such centers across the United States to receive a Health Center Quality Leader recognition award from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), which funds such centers.

Executive Director Raji Jayakrishnan said Community Health Clinic is happy to have received the award, which is given to health care centers that demonstrate exemplary clinical quality measures.

“It's a great thing,” Jayakrishnan said.

Quality Leader recognition is based on HRSA's August 2017 awards of nearly $105 million to 1,333 health centers as an investment in quality improvement, building on 2016 achievements, HRSA spokesman Scott Kodish said.

He said Health Center Quality Leaders, like Community Health Clinic, were among the top 30 percent of all HRSA-supported health centers that achieved the best overall clinical outcomes.

“Health centers are assigned a quartile ranking for each of several critical clinical quality measures, based on their performance,” Kodish said. “These rankings are then averaged together to create an Average Quartile Ranking. Health centers that ranked in the top decile (top 30 percent of average quartile rankings) are awarded Health Center Quality Leader recognition.”

There are roughly 1,400 health centers and 11,000 service delivery sites in the United States. Community Health Clinic was one of 393 centers across the country — and one of 13 in Pennsylvania — to receive the recognition.

“We are proud to receive the award and to learn that we are ranked in the top 30th percentile,” Jayakrishnan said.

Jayakrishnan said the health center, which has two offices in New Kensington and one in Vandergrift, has consistently delivered a high quality of care. It offers medical, dental and behavioral health services and saw close to 3,000 patients last year.

“We knew that our quality of care is much better because we watch over the data pretty closely and follow our patients ... through their whole course of care,” Jayakrishnan said. “It's not a surprise that we meet the quality requirements. It's nice to have a certificate so that other people know us for quality of care.”

Community Health Clinic received $17,086 last August for being a Health Center Quality Leader, Kodish said, and, earlier this month, received a certificate of recognition as part of HRSA's commitment to recognize clinical quality. The centers received the funds to continue improving their services, HRSA said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.