Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington clinic lauded for quality of care

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
Community Health Clinic Executive Director Raji Jayakrishnan, shown on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in the New Kensington facility.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Community Health Clinic Executive Director Raji Jayakrishnan, shown on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in the New Kensington facility.

Updated 4 hours ago

New Kensington-based Community Health Clinic is delivering on its quality of care.

The health care center was one of hundreds of such centers across the United States to receive a Health Center Quality Leader recognition award from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), which funds such centers.

Executive Director Raji Jayakrishnan said Community Health Clinic is happy to have received the award, which is given to health care centers that demonstrate exemplary clinical quality measures.

“It's a great thing,” Jayakrishnan said.

Quality Leader recognition is based on HRSA's August 2017 awards of nearly $105 million to 1,333 health centers as an investment in quality improvement, building on 2016 achievements, HRSA spokesman Scott Kodish said.

He said Health Center Quality Leaders, like Community Health Clinic, were among the top 30 percent of all HRSA-supported health centers that achieved the best overall clinical outcomes.

“Health centers are assigned a quartile ranking for each of several critical clinical quality measures, based on their performance,” Kodish said. “These rankings are then averaged together to create an Average Quartile Ranking. Health centers that ranked in the top decile (top 30 percent of average quartile rankings) are awarded Health Center Quality Leader recognition.”

There are roughly 1,400 health centers and 11,000 service delivery sites in the United States. Community Health Clinic was one of 393 centers across the country — and one of 13 in Pennsylvania — to receive the recognition.

“We are proud to receive the award and to learn that we are ranked in the top 30th percentile,” Jayakrishnan said.

Jayakrishnan said the health center, which has two offices in New Kensington and one in Vandergrift, has consistently delivered a high quality of care. It offers medical, dental and behavioral health services and saw close to 3,000 patients last year.

“We knew that our quality of care is much better because we watch over the data pretty closely and follow our patients ... through their whole course of care,” Jayakrishnan said. “It's not a surprise that we meet the quality requirements. It's nice to have a certificate so that other people know us for quality of care.”

Community Health Clinic received $17,086 last August for being a Health Center Quality Leader, Kodish said, and, earlier this month, received a certificate of recognition as part of HRSA's commitment to recognize clinical quality. The centers received the funds to continue improving their services, HRSA said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me