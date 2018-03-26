Cheswick zoning board to hold public hearing on O'Reilly Auto Parts plans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Cheswick zoning hearing board will consider plans for an O'Reilly Auto Parts store proposed for the vacant property at 1112 Pittsburgh St.

The zoning hearing board will review two requested zoning variances for the proposed store during a public hearing April 12.

The board will consider a variance to reduce the number of required parking spaces from 36 to 30 spaces and a variance to increase the proposed size of the buildings sign from 50 square feet to 59.43 square feet.

The borough's planning commission recommended the company seek the variances after reviewing the plans on Feb. 5.

O'Reilly has 5,000 stores across 47 states. There's one in Harrison and they are also proposing one in New Kensington.

O'Reilly spokesman Mark Merz has previously said the company is looking at several locations in the state.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.