Gilpin Township man's secrets to living to be 100 will definitely surprise you

The first day of Louis Bopp's 100th year started the same as most other days — with coffee soup.

The Gilpin centenarian, who celebrated his birthday March 24, said that the Depression-era concoction of coffee and saltine crackers — only Premium brand will do, he says — has been his breakfast staple for at least 95 of his 100 years.

The only interruption, Bopp said, came after he graduated from Leechburg High School and entered the military during World War II. His time with the Army in North Africa, France and Italy, he said, meant he was on the same rations as the other soldiers in his company.

His service eventually took him to the shores of Salerno, Italy, where, as part of the Allied invasion of Italy, he earned five silver stars for his actions.

Bopp left the service after the war and in 1945 married Emina Altman.

The couple spent the next 70 years travelling and raising their two girls, Candy and Charlene. His wife died in 2015.

“They were a travelling pair,” she said. “They visited 49 of 50 states and 22 countries. The only state they didn't make it to was Alaska.”

In addition to travel, his hobbies, according to his niece Sherry Townsend, include photography and card and magic tricks.

“He would do a magic trick for you right now, if you asked him to,” Townsend said.

For decades following the war, Bopp worked as a roller for Allegheny Ludlum, from 1945 until his retirement in 1980.

He is a member of the Leechburg Elks and a longstanding part of the flock at Forks Zion Lutheran Church in Gilpin.

He spent his birthday party, held Sunday, surrounded by nearly 100 friends and family at the Kiski Valley Free Methodist Church in Allegheny Township and even received a call from his 107-year-old aunt, Violet Shutt.

His secret to a long life, according to Bopp, is plain old good living.

“No booze, no smoking,” he said, “and most of all: no toadstools.”

